Turner to outline city’s budget amid loss of sales tax revenue caused by coronavirus pandemic

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke publicly on Sept. 26, 2018, about instructions to department directors stopping hiring new employees and promoting current workers. (KPRC2)

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide details about the city’s upcoming fiscal year budget as sales tax revenues have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic.

Turner has previously said he expects the budget will be a tough one because of the tax revenue loss.

The mayor has scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to provide information about the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event when it begins.

About the Author: