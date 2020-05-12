These are the new purchase limits H-E-B has implemented on meat, chicken and brisket

HOUSTON – H-E-B has added additional limits to meat purchases in response to the nationwide meat shortage.

In an online statement, previous meat purchase limits included ground beef, chicken and brisket.

The announcement allowed for stricter limits as numerous meat processing companies have halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next time customers shop at a Houston area H-E-B, the following limits will be posted at the meat and poultry department:

Fresh ground beef and hamburger patties – Limit 2 packages

Fresh chicken – Limit 4 packages

Brisket – Limit 2

Frozen chicken – Limit 2

Frozen beef burger patties – Limit 2

Purchasing limits on non-food items such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and rubbing alcohol continue to apply at all H-E-B stores.