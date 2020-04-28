H-E-B relaxes purchasing limits on food, other items

HOUSTON – At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, H-E-B announced purchasing limits on certain items like eggs, pasta, rice and flour to help protect the supply chain and continue to keep shelves stocked.

On April 21, the Texas grocery chain announced that store hours would be expanded to 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. effective Monday. H-E-B also made some changes to the product limits previously put in place.

According to the H-E-B website, all purchasing limits on food items have been removed, but a few limits are still in place for items like hand sanitizer, soap and rubbing alcohol.

The new limits will be per shopping trip/transaction and include the following products:

Non-food items

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby wipes – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 4 items

Hand soap – 4 items

Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

The store also will not be accepting returns on the following items: