H-E-B relaxes purchasing limits on food, other items
HOUSTON – At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, H-E-B announced purchasing limits on certain items like eggs, pasta, rice and flour to help protect the supply chain and continue to keep shelves stocked.
On April 21, the Texas grocery chain announced that store hours would be expanded to 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. effective Monday. H-E-B also made some changes to the product limits previously put in place.
According to the H-E-B website, all purchasing limits on food items have been removed, but a few limits are still in place for items like hand sanitizer, soap and rubbing alcohol.
The new limits will be per shopping trip/transaction and include the following products:
Non-food items
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 4 items
- Hand soap – 4 items
- Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
The store also will not be accepting returns on the following items:
- Paper Towels
- Bath Tissue
- Thermometers
- Analgesics
- Disinfecting Sprays
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Frozen Food
- Liquid/Bar Soap
- Hand Sanitizer
- Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
- Vitamins/Supplements
- Laundry detergent
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.