One Good Thing: Parade held for soon-to-be kidney donor back home from Africa

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A man from League City is finally back home after working in Equatorial Guinea in Africa for the past several months and getting stuck there because of the coronavirus. His family sure knew how to give him a warm welcome.

They hosted a surprise parade for Rob Callaway, who is now under quarantine.

Friends and family pulled up in about 20 vehicles and drove by his home, honking their horns and waving signs.

His father-in-law calls rob a “hero” in the family, because he offered to donate his kidney to his mother-in-law. A date for that kidney transplant surgery has not been set yet.