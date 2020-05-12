Kroger provides free COVID-19 testing sites in Houston, Montgomery areas

HOUSTON – Kroger announced five free COVID-19 testing sites across the Houston and Montgomery areas.

Kroger has partnered with the city of Houston, Harris County and Montgomery County to provide free testing for all priority groups, including healthcare workers, first responders and symptomatic groups.

“There is a critical need for testing across our city, and it’s important that we step up to meet that need,” said Joe Kelley, president of Kroger Houston. “We have an amazing team of health care professionals who will provide testing at these sites across Houston as we work together to help flatten the curve.”

To determine if testing is appropriate for you, sign up for testing in Montgomery County at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting and for testing in Harris County, visit https://covidcheck.hctx.net/.

“This is an excellent example of a public-private partnership, and we are thrilled to be joining Kroger in this program,” said Darren Hess, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “The residents of Montgomery County are in need of this critical testing, and Kroger has always been a valued partner in Montgomery County. We are excited that their team of healthcare professionals have the ability to provide this program for our citizens.

Along with Kroger, many different agencies and organizations continue to work to make sure that COVID-19 tests are available to vulnerable and underserved communities.

Houston Health Department and partner agencies set up four free COVID-19 test sites in vulnerable communities. The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the department opened a drive-thru test site at Moreno Elementary School on Houston’s north side and at Holland Middle School.

Both sites require appointments.

United Memorial Medical Center opened a drive-thru test site at the Stimley-Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library, in Missouri City. The site will open May 11-16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until reaching its daily capacity of 250 tests. You don’t have to have symptoms or an appointment to be tested.

Alice Hayes lives near the testing center and told KPRC 2 that it was needed in the area.

“It’s a good option because its close in the neighborhood and they don’t have to go so far to get tested," Hayes said.

In Tamina, Minister Victor Price said that the state and the Texas Division of Emergency Management along with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee helped to organize a two-day testing site at Tamina Park Community Building. Price said that the location will be open on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and is free to the community and people who live in surrounding areas.

“The response has been overwhelming," Price said. “This is a time that you need to come out and get the knowledge and take an assessment of yourself.”