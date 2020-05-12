Man dies after being hit by driver on FM 529, deputies say

Published: May 12, 2020, 5:47 am Updated: May 12, 2020, 6:07 am

HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was hit by a driver in northwest Harris County Tuesday.

Deputies said the incident happened around 3:42 a.m. in the 14000 block of FM 529.

At this time there isn’t any victim information and the driver didn’t seem to be impaired, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim may have been leaving a corner store and wasn’t using a crosswalk.

The scene is still active. Deputies are asking drivers to take an alternate route.