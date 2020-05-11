U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing boater near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater in West Bay near Galveston Monday.

Danny Wren, 63, was reportedly last seen wearing a red shirt with no lifejacket at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday evening, watchstanders said.

Watchstanders said they were notified of a missing boater near Middle Deer Island who had lost control of his 16-foot skiff while attempting to retrieve his brother who was wade fishing at the time. The brother said he last saw him clinging to the side of the skiff. Coast Guard said the brother was unable to notify authorities until a good Samaritan vessel arrived at the scene.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to search.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.