Man accused of shooting at helicopters after an HPD helicopter crash back in court Monday

HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting toward a Houston Police Department helicopter remains behind bars with a bond of $600,000.

Deputies escorted Josue Daniel Claros-Trajedo, 19, into the courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit and a mask. He looked at our cameras through the windows several times during the hearing and as he walked out. He doesn’t speak English and listened to the hearing through a translator.

When the judge asked, Claros-Trajedo said he’s an undocumented citizen from Honduras.

The 19-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant and tampering with evidence.

Claros-Trajedo is accused of firing several shots into the air toward responding helicopters after the deadly HPD helicopter crash in the Greenspoint area on May 2. He hid firearms in an air vent in his apartment after the shooting, according to court documents. Officials said he admitted to opening fire in an upward direction while drunk.

Prosecutors said there’s a cell phone video of the incident and several witnesses identified him as the shooter.