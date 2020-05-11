75ºF

Funeral arrangements announced for Harris County deputy who died from coronavirus

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Family, friends and fellow deputies mourn loss of Sergeant Scholwinski
HOUSTON – Funeral arrangements were announced Monday for a Harris County deputy who died from the coronavirus last week.

Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, who worked for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for decades, died Wednesday after a monthlong battle against the disease.

Scholwinski’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Assembly of God at 1915 FM Road 1960 in Humble.

A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.

Strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced, officials say.

