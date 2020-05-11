Caught on camera: Driver runs over graves at National Cemetery during flyover

HOUSTON – People said a woman driving a red Dodge SUV was trying to avoid traffic when she ran over multiple graves at Houston’s National Cemetery. Witnesses said she apparently drove over dozens of headstones.

It happened as many people were at the cemetery to enjoy the Lone Star Flight Museum’s Flight to the Finish Flyover Sunday.

Witnesses also said she also ran over a family there to pay respects to her grandparent's graves. That was Amanda Hill's family. She tweeted: "My heart is broken for the veterans whose headstones this woman ran over today."

She went on to say: "She almost ran over my grandmother and grandfather's (who was a first lieutenant during WWII) gravesite/headstone."

In another tweet, Amanda posted a video of the incident, saying "absolutely disrespectful."

There is no word on if witnesses reported this driver to police and if there’s a chance she would face criminal charges.