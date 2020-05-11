2 people pulled from fiery crash in west Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON – Two people were rescued from a fiery crash in west Houston, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the accident occurred in the 11600 block of Katy Freeway at Kirkwood at around 4:40 a.m. The crash caused the road to be shut down.

Firefighters said two people were trapped in the vehicle that caught fire. According to authorities, no children were involved.

Authorities said the victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where they are in unknown condition.

The scene is still active.