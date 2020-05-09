HERE 2 HELP: How to navigate child care as Texas reopens

HOUSTON – With many parents returning to work as Texas businesses slowly reopen, many will be in need of child care services once again.

We compiled a list of helpful resources to help you navigate child care as the state reopens:

Find regulated child care

Gov. Greg Abbott, in coordination with several state agencies, has created the Frontline Child Care initiative to provide different child care options for frontline workers, as well as financial assistance. To see if you qualify, click here.

Find in home-child care

Care.com is giving frontline workers 30 days of free access to their premium membership for in-home child care. While the services are not free, the site is waiving some fees for Texans with essential jobs including first-responders and those in healthcare, sanitation or grocery stores, according to the website.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

CareLulu.com is helping Texas frontline workers find emergency child care programs that match their needs such as budget, ages, special needs and languages.

To find an emergency child care provider, click here.

College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors is waiving enrollment fees to essential workers including first responders, healthcare and medical professionals. Its professional child care team is available to provide one-on-one in-home child care for families.

Check the records of day care operations

If you have to enroll your child in a new day care center and want to check the records of the facility’s operations you can through the Texas Health and Human Services website. The site lets you know whether the child care centers are licensed, if child care homes are licensed or registered, listed family homes and those not licensed or registered by the Department of Family and Protective Services and facilites which have been involuntarily suspended or revoked.