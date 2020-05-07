What you need to know about sending your child back to day care

Published: May 7, 2020, 6:20 am Updated: May 7, 2020, 6:51 am

A lot of day cares closed when schools did or some temporarily downsized. Now, as businesses reopen and parents return to work, the Centers for Disease Control and the state government have issued guidelines for child care centers.

The CDC says:

Classes should include the same group of kids each day, with the same providers.

Stagger playground times or anything else where different classrooms interact.

Do not share toys with other rooms of children. Toys and other frequently touched areas like light switches, nap pads and door handles should be disinfected or machine washed as often as possible.

Cribs should be spaced six feet apart.

Cancel or postpone special events such as festivals, holiday events, and special performances.

If possible, arrange for staff to work from their homes if they’re at risk, like those 65 and older.

Many day cares plan to have children dropped off at the front door to limit how many people come into the facility. They may also take your child’s temperature.

One daycare said they plan to take the child’s temperature at drop-off and again at lunchtime to detect any new fever during the day or one that may be masked by Tylenol at previous checks.

To help childcare centers achieve this, Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service have a series of free online trainings, including topics like how to control infection.

While the use of masks, gloves and goggles are recommended, the emphasis is more on good hand hygiene and cough etiquette since the supplies are so hard to come by.