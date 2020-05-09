70ºF

Cypress high schools will hold in-person graduations at Berry Stadium in June with limited guests

In an act of social media solidarity with high school seniors who are finishing out their final semester at home, Facebook users are sharing their own senior photos with the hashtag #ClassOf2020.
Cypress high schools will hold outdoor in-person graduations in early June at Berry Stadium.

The graduations will be held June 1-6 and will all start at 8 a.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order allows school districts to keep their ceremonies completely virtual, celebrate seniors while they drive in a procession or host a socially-distanced outdoor ceremony.

On their website, Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District said Abbot’s order requires outdoor ceremonies meet specific health standards including social distancing, screening for signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19, and limiting the number of participants, standards it’s assumed will all be in place for their June graduations.

CFISD said each graduate will be limited to a maximum of four guests.

They district said if for some reason Abbot’s current order is modified and June graduations are then not allowed, the district would then hold graduations in July and August. CFISD had previously planned on holding graduations in July and August.

You can see the graduation schedule here.

