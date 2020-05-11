SPIRIT WEEK: Here is how you can honor HISD seniors this week
HOUSTON – Seniors across the country are being honored since many will not have the opportunity to walk due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Houston Independent School District decided to join in and honor its graduating class of 2020 by holding a virtual spirit week.
Students, parents and community members are encouraged to dress up in a theme each day this week and post it to social media with the hashtag: #HISDSeniorSpiritWeek.
Here is the schedule and theme for HISD Senior Spirit Week:
- Monday
- Memories Monday: Share your best memories from your senior year of high school, including photos and videos
- Tuesday
- Twins Tuesday: Dress up like your favorite classmate or teacher and post a side-by-side comparison picture.
- Wednesday
- What’s Next Wednesday: Dress up to represent the college or university you plan to attend or the career path you plan to follow and post a picture on social media.
- Thursday
- Tassel Thursday: Dress up in your cap and gown and post a picture or video message.
- Friday
- Formal Friday: Put on your dancing shoes and formal wear and show off your prom look. Post your BEST prom pose on social media.
