SPIRIT WEEK: Here is how you can honor HISD seniors this week

HOUSTON – Seniors across the country are being honored since many will not have the opportunity to walk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Houston Independent School District decided to join in and honor its graduating class of 2020 by holding a virtual spirit week.

Students, parents and community members are encouraged to dress up in a theme each day this week and post it to social media with the hashtag: #HISDSeniorSpiritWeek.

Here is the schedule and theme for HISD Senior Spirit Week: