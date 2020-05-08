8 beaches on Galveston Island are closed to vehicle traffic this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas – Eight beaches on Galveston Island have been closed to vehicle traffic this weekend in an effort to help enforce social distancing rules.

City leaders said that vehicular access to Sunny Beach, Hershey Beach, 13 Mile Road, 16 Mile Road, Bay Harbor, Miramar, Stavanger, and Salt Cedar, will be closed until 9 p.m. Sunday. Pedestrian traffic is still allowed.

These eight beaches were chosen because they typically draw a lot of traffic and have presented crowding issues in the past, officials said.

“We thank the Texas General Land Office for granting this action, which helps the island better manage and disperse crowds to ensure safe social distancing, and also frees up our first responders to address other areas of the city,” Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said.

Authorities will be enforcing social distancing rules while patrolling the beaches, officials said.

An aerial advertising campaign is also being used to remind beachgoers of the rules.