2 men critically injured in apartment fire in northeast Houston

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Two people were critically injured Friday during an apartment fire at 300 Audrey Lane in northeast Houston, according to investigators. (Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office Captain Patrol District 3)
HOUSTON – Two people were critically injured during an apartment fire Friday in northeast Houston, according to investigators.

Investigators said a 41-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were transported to Memorial Hermann with second- and third-degree burns.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Fire Marshal Office, and Cloverleaf Fire Department responded to the call at Northshore Meadows Apartments at 300 Audrey Lane. Official said the fire has been contained.

Investigators have not announced the case of the fire. However, no other apartment units were affected by the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

