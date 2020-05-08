2 men critically injured in apartment fire in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – Two people were critically injured during an apartment fire Friday in northeast Houston, according to investigators.
Investigators said a 41-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were transported to Memorial Hermann with second- and third-degree burns.
Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Fire Marshal Office, and Cloverleaf Fire Department responded to the call at Northshore Meadows Apartments at 300 Audrey Lane. Official said the fire has been contained.
Investigators have not announced the case of the fire. However, no other apartment units were affected by the fire.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.
The HCSO, Cloverleaf FD and HCFMO are on the scene of an apartment fire. 300 Audrey Lane. Two citizens transported to the hospital w serious burns. @HCSOPatrol @SheriffEd_HCSO pic.twitter.com/rB7NxvtjHi— Captain J. Morrison (@HCSO_D3Patrol) May 8, 2020
