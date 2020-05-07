Making a Mark: Send digital postcards to patients at the Texas Children’s Hospital

This is FREE and a great way to support patients at Texas Children’s Hospital!

The Periwinkle Foundation is a local non-profit organization that provides free programming to children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

One of their signature programs is Making A Mark, which is an exhibition of art and creative writing by pediatric patients receiving treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Each year, the exhibit travels to various locations across Houston, and viewers have the opportunity to write to the artists through Periwinkle’s Postcards From The Road program. Participants simply fill out a postcard to an artist of their choosing, and The Periwinkle Foundation then mails each postcard directly to the artists.

Due to the current stay at home order, the opportunity to visit the traveling exhibit in-person has been paused, however the Periwinkle Foundation has found a solution to showcase the art digitally, allowing viewers to continue writing to the artists from the comfort of their homes.

To do this, just explore the digital exhibit and then fill out a free e-postcard on the foundation’s website through the new Virtual Postcards from the Road program.

Go HERE to participate for free.

