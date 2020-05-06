LIVE: Mayor Turner to celebrate high school seniors during daily briefing on COVID-19

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the city’s first-ever, virtual citywide celebration for graduating seniors.

Turner will make the announcement at 3 p.m. during his daily update on the coronavirus.

Updates from presser:

77 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city’s total to 4,139

Three additional deaths as of Wednesday, bringing the city’s death total to 82

HFD Chief Pena said 48 firefighters are in quarantine, 41 tested positive for COVID-19 and that 35 have since returned to work