LIVE: Mayor Turner to celebrate high school seniors during daily briefing on COVID-19

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will announce the city’s first-ever, virtual citywide celebration for graduating seniors.

Turner will make the announcement at 3 p.m. during his daily update on the coronavirus.

Updates from presser:

  • 77 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city’s total to 4,139
  • Three additional deaths as of Wednesday, bringing the city’s death total to 82
  • HFD Chief Pena said 48 firefighters are in quarantine, 41 tested positive for COVID-19 and that 35 have since returned to work
  • Turner announced the city will host a special virtual graduation for high school students on June 5

