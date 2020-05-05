LIVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner gives update on coronavirus in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be holding a news conference Tuesday to give an update on coronavirus relief efforts in Houston.

Turner is expected to talk about the proposed rental assistance for Houston’s low-to-moderate income residents, which will be put to a vote during City Council Wednesday.

He will also be joined virtually by Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman who will be talking about the FEEDHOU fundraising campaign to help feed Houstonians in need.

