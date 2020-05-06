Investigation underway after body found in pond at Hermann Park

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a body was found at Hermann Park.

The discovery was made around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said. The body was found floating in McGovern Lake, which is same lake where people can rent paddle boats in the middle of the park.

Officers said the body was discovered by a park ranger. It is believed to be a Hispanic man, and authorities said they do not believe he was homeless.

Police said there is no apparent trauma to the body and he seems to have been in the water a while.

Authorities said homicide detectives with the Houston Police Department are conducting an investigation.