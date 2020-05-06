Ask 2: Are tattoo shops and massage parlors included in phase 2 of Gov. Abbott’s plan?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Are tattoo and piercing shop and massage parlors included in the businesses that are allowed to reopen as part of phase 2 of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan?

The answer: No.

Phase 1 of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas began Friday and included businesses like museums, retail shops, restaurants and movie theaters. Also included in phase 1 were churches. On Tuesday Abbott issued a clarification on phase 1 that said wedding venues and funeral homes were also allowed to operate under the same guidelines as churches.

He also said that businesses like hair and salons, barbershops and tanning salons were allowed to reopen starting Friday. However, he did give specifications for tattoo shops or massage parlors. Had they been included in phase 2, those businesses would also be listed under the guidelines issued by the state.

Click here to see the specifications for businesses that are included in phase 2.

