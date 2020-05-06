These are the specific health protocols for Texas businesses that can reopen starting Friday

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that starting Friday, some additional businesses like hair salons and gyms can start reopening provided they follow strict guidelines.

The guidelines include limited occupancy, restricted access, and social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Here are the protocols established by state officials that these businesses and groups will need to abide by:

Wedding Reception Venues

Wedding Reception Attendees

Wedding Venues

Wedding Attendees

Barber Shops

Barber Shop Customers

Cosmetology / Hair Salons

Cosmetology / Hair Salon Customers

Nail Salons / Shops

Nail Salon Customers

Tanning Salons

Tanning Salon Customers

Businesses that can open starting May 18:

Gyms / Exercise Facilities

Gym / Exercise Facility Patrons

Manufacturers

Office-Based Employers

Office-Based Employees