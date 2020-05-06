These are the specific health protocols for Texas businesses that can reopen starting Friday
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that starting Friday, some additional businesses like hair salons and gyms can start reopening provided they follow strict guidelines.
The guidelines include limited occupancy, restricted access, and social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Here are the protocols established by state officials that these businesses and groups will need to abide by:
Wedding Reception Venues
Wedding Reception Attendees
Wedding Venues
Wedding Attendees
Barber Shops
Barber Shop Customers
Cosmetology / Hair Salons
Cosmetology / Hair Salon Customers
Nail Salons / Shops
Nail Salon Customers
Tanning Salons
Tanning Salon Customers
Businesses that can open starting May 18:
Gyms / Exercise Facilities
Gym / Exercise Facility Patrons
Manufacturers
Office-Based Employers
Office-Based Employees
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.