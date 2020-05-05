Roof collapses during fire at 2-story home in Spring, officials say

SPRING, Texas – Firefighters are investigating a house fire in the Spring area Tuesday, Klein Fire Department Deputy Chief Reinkemeyer said.

Fire crews said they responded to reports of a residential fire at around 1:40 a.m. in the 74000 block of Theisswood Road Tuesday morning. When they arrived at the scene, units located a two-story residence with heavy fire and smoke showing to the roof. Firefighters said parts of the roof collapsed in.

Fire crews said they evacuated the home and fought the fire from the exterior. All occupants and pets inside the residence exited safely, firefighters said.

At this time, Reinkemeyer said no injuries have been reported to firefighters and civilians.