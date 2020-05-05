Houston police investigate possible abduction after disturbing doorbell camera video surfaces

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a possible abduction after a doorbell camera picked up some disturbing audio from a passing car in west Houston Sunday night.

Police say the video was captured by a camera located at the 2400 block of North Boulevard at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police they saw an unidentified woman who was possibly abducted from that address, between Greenbriar Drive and Kirby Drive near the Boulevard Apartments.

Police searched the area after reports were made but couldn’t find it.

The doorbell camera captured a car — a newer silver or white sedan, possibly a Honda — driving northbound on Kirby Drive towards the Southwest Freeway and a woman can be heard screaming for help.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Watch the full video released by the Houston Police Department below: