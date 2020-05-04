This is what Texas beaches looked like this weekend

Published: May 4, 2020, 11:13 am

GALVESTON, Texas – Beaches across Texas reopened over the weekend after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted orders to move forward with the first phase of reopening state.

It appears many Texans fled to Galveston and nearby beaches.

On Saturday, traffic was backed up along the Seawall.

Galveston beach traffic on this wide open Saturday (via cam, bc I’m honestly not that interested in going up to Seawall on my day off) https://t.co/Oadv1pbXch pic.twitter.com/XcWVj7BNrS — John Wayne Ferguson (@JohnWFerguson) May 3, 2020

Jamaica Beach, which is also on Galveston Island, was another crowded spot.

There also appeared to be gatherings at Port Aransas Beach over the weekend.

Other beaches like Surfside and South Padre Island seemed to be quieter.