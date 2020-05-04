84ºF

This is what Texas beaches looked like this weekend

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

GALVESTON, TX - MAY 01: A family wears masks on the beach after it was reopened on May 1, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. As part of phase one Gov. Greg Abbott reopened the beaches to the public Friday along with restaurants and retailers. (Photo by Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images)
GALVESTON, Texas – Beaches across Texas reopened over the weekend after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted orders to move forward with the first phase of reopening state.

It appears many Texans fled to Galveston and nearby beaches.

On Saturday, traffic was backed up along the Seawall.

Jamaica Beach, which is also on Galveston Island, was another crowded spot.

There also appeared to be gatherings at Port Aransas Beach over the weekend.

Beach fun

Other beaches like Surfside and South Padre Island seemed to be quieter.

Monday morning. Small waves at Jerry Park.

