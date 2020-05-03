Turner offers condolences to Houston police officer Jason Knox’s family, says City Hall will light up blue tonight

The City of Houston on Saturday night will light up City Hall, the Southwest Freeway bridges, and Bush Intercontinental Airport in blue to honor fallen Houston Police Department Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox.

A Houston Police Department helicopter flown by Knox and Senior Police Officer Chase Cormie crashed early Saturday in an apartment complex in north Houston, according to local officials.

Knox, 35, later died at the hospital. Knox was the son of Houston City Councilman Mike Knox, a retired Houston Police Officer. Jason Knox leaves behind a wife, two children, and an extended family.

The pilot, Cormie, survived the crash and is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital following surgery.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner offered the following statement:

"The City of Houston is heartbroken following the tragic death of HPD Officer Jason Knox. He was a dedicated public servant who inspired his fellow officers and worked to build meaningful relationships throughout the community.

Officer Knox lived each day to the fullest and died while performing his passion, working as a member of the HPD Air Unit, and keeping our city safe.

I had the pleasure of meeting Jason on several occasions through his father’s work on the Houston City Council. I know Mike and Helen Knox were proud of their son and will miss him dearly. I want to express my deepest condolences to the family as they grieve the loss of a beloved son, husband, father, and friend.

I also thank the Houston Fire Department, the crew of Life Flight, and Memorial Hermann Hospital doctors and nurses for their brave work to save the officers.

“ ask our city to join me in praying for the Knox and Cormier families. May God bring comfort in their time of grief and strength to the men and women of the Houston Police Department.”