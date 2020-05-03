These 15 Houston-area communities make the list of most budget-friendly areas for mortgagers

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Thinking about relocating to a more cost-effective neighborhood?

You might not have to move too far out of Houston.

15 areas in Houston made the list of most budget-friendly cities for homeowners with a mortgage.

LendEDU analyzed real estate data for more than 25,000 American cities specifically looking at the number of houses in each city where mortgages cost 30% or more of the household income.

According to LendEDU, financial experts generally recommend that homeowners dedicate no more than 28% of their total household income towards monthly mortgage payments.

Here’s how Houston-area communities ranked:

Pearland

Rank in Texas: 2

Rank in the US: 43

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 17.98%

Friendswood

Rank in Texas: 3

Rank in the US: 67

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 18.81%

League City

Rank in Texas: 6

Rank in the US: 112

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 19.89%

Kingwood

Rank in Texas: 18

Rank in the US: 250

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 22.00%

Tomball

Rank in Texas: 28

Rank in the US: 315

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 22.91%

Spring

Rank in Texas: 30

Rank in the US: 328

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 23.16%

Katy

Rank in Texas: 31

Rank in the US: 340

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 23.32%

Cypress

Rank in Texas: 32

Rank in the US: 356

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 23.46%

Sugar Land

Rank in Texas: 36

Rank in the US: 392

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 23.80%

Conroe

Rank in Texas: 50

Rank in the US: 457

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 24.82%

Pasadena

Rank in Texas: 53

Rank in the US: 500

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 25.34%

Missouri City

Rank in Texas: 55

Rank in the US: 516

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 25.60%

Humble

Rank in Texas: 58

Rank in the US: 561

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 26.22%

Richmond

Rank in Texas: 65

Rank in the US: 609

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 26.90%

Houston

Rank in Texas: 78

Rank in the US: 797

Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 30.10

To see more rankings, type “Texas” in the search bar.