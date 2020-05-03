These 15 Houston-area communities make the list of most budget-friendly areas for mortgagers
Thinking about relocating to a more cost-effective neighborhood?
You might not have to move too far out of Houston.
15 areas in Houston made the list of most budget-friendly cities for homeowners with a mortgage.
LendEDU analyzed real estate data for more than 25,000 American cities specifically looking at the number of houses in each city where mortgages cost 30% or more of the household income.
According to LendEDU, financial experts generally recommend that homeowners dedicate no more than 28% of their total household income towards monthly mortgage payments.
Here’s how Houston-area communities ranked:
Pearland
Rank in Texas: 2
Rank in the US: 43
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 17.98%
Friendswood
Rank in Texas: 3
Rank in the US: 67
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 18.81%
League City
Rank in Texas: 6
Rank in the US: 112
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 19.89%
Kingwood
Rank in Texas: 18
Rank in the US: 250
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 22.00%
Tomball
Rank in Texas: 28
Rank in the US: 315
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 22.91%
Spring
Rank in Texas: 30
Rank in the US: 328
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 23.16%
Katy
Rank in Texas: 31
Rank in the US: 340
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 23.32%
Cypress
Rank in Texas: 32
Rank in the US: 356
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 23.46%
Sugar Land
Rank in Texas: 36
Rank in the US: 392
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 23.80%
Conroe
Rank in Texas: 50
Rank in the US: 457
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 24.82%
Pasadena
Rank in Texas: 53
Rank in the US: 500
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 25.34%
Missouri City
Rank in Texas: 55
Rank in the US: 516
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 25.60%
Humble
Rank in Texas: 58
Rank in the US: 561
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 26.22%
Richmond
Rank in Texas: 65
Rank in the US: 609
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 26.90%
Houston
Rank in Texas: 78
Rank in the US: 797
Percent of houses where mortgaged cost more than 30% of household income: 30.10
To see more rankings, type “Texas” in the search bar.
