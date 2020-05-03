Texans show love for the state with themed face masks

As Texans are encouraged to cover up with a face mask, they’re showing their state pride while doing so.

Texans are showing off their custom-designed face mask repping the Lone Star State.

Is it weird to have a favorite face-mask? Because this Texan girl loves this one (as they say: you can take the girl out of Texas, but you can’t take the Texas out of the girl). pic.twitter.com/ViTjpHiAx6 — Anita Powell (@6ArmsPowell) May 3, 2020

Texas doesn’t have a mask order but when they do, I am ready. Thanks @TexasHumor pic.twitter.com/yVnnmj2nEo — Emily - 1 Day till the big 3-0 (@emmylbrown) May 2, 2020

Some Texans are even showing love for their favorite sports teams.

Here are the face masks Houstonians are wearing.