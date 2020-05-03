Texans show love for the state with themed face masks
As Texans are encouraged to cover up with a face mask, they’re showing their state pride while doing so.
Texans are showing off their custom-designed face mask repping the Lone Star State.
Is it weird to have a favorite face-mask? Because this Texan girl loves this one (as they say: you can take the girl out of Texas, but you can’t take the Texas out of the girl). pic.twitter.com/ViTjpHiAx6— Anita Powell (@6ArmsPowell) May 3, 2020
Texas doesn’t have a mask order but when they do, I am ready. Thanks @TexasHumor pic.twitter.com/yVnnmj2nEo— Emily - 1 Day till the big 3-0 (@emmylbrown) May 2, 2020
Some Texans are even showing love for their favorite sports teams.
Here are the face masks Houstonians are wearing.
Go Texans 🏈 mask 😷 pic.twitter.com/LyHwaGQaZc— Ruiz Nora (@RuizNora1) April 27, 2020
