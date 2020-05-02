SHERIFF: 10-year-old boy missing at Crystal Beach in Galveston County

HOUSTON – A 10-year-old boy is missing while swimming off Crystal Beach, according to Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they received a call from a woman, who said her husband and child were missing in Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula. Since the call, the father has returned back to shore, but the son is still missing.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report around noon from Galveston County Sheriff’s Office of a missing child. Watchstanders launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air crew, a Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a 29-foot Response Boat–Small boat crew.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard, and Crystal Beach Fire Department are on scene searching for the boy.

At this time, the Coast Guard has not deployed its helicopter for the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at (281) 464-4851.