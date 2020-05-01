Sword-wielding man shot by Humble officers, police say

Published: May 1, 2020, 6:31 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 6:50 am

HUMBLE, Texas – A man was shot by police officers Thursday night in Humble after charging at them with a sword, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. at a home on Cypress Drive in the North Hollow neighborhood.

According to Humble police, authorities were called to the home after someone reported they were suffering from chest pains. Police said that when rescue crews arrived, a man chased them with a sword.

Police said officers arrived and saw the man waving the sword. Police said officers ordered the man to drop the weapon and tried to use a Taser to subdue him when he refused. The man then charged at the officers with the sword and an officer shot him in the leg three times, police said.

The man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The incident is under investigation.