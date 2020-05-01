66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Robbery suspect shot, killed by deputy outside League City convenience store, officials say

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Tags: crime, League City, Galveston County
A robbery suspect was shot and killed by a Galveston County sheriff's deputy outside a League City convenience store on April 30, 2020.
A robbery suspect was shot and killed by a Galveston County sheriff's deputy outside a League City convenience store on April 30, 2020. (KPRC)

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A robbery suspect was shot and killed by a Galveston County sheriff’s deputy outside a League City convenience store Friday night, officials say.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday near the 3100 block of Tuscan Lakes Boulevard, officials say.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said the suspect came at the deputy with a pistol before being shot and killed.

League City police and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: