Robbery suspect shot, killed after charging at deputy in League City, authorities say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A robbery suspect is dead after investigators said he was shot while charging at a Galveston County deputy in League City Thursday.

The deputy heard a call just before 9:30 p.m. about reports of a suspicious person possibly robbing a convenience store off Tuscan Lakes near FM 646.

By the time the deputy arrived in the parking lot, authorities said the suspect was exiting the store holding a handgun and then charged at that deputy.

The deputy said he immediately shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

There is no word yet on if any other suspects were involved. Other law enforcement agencies are helping with the investigation, including the Texas Rangers.