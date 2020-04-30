Police: Authorities shoot man who opened fire after leading them on chase to Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas – Authorities shot a man Wednesday night after he opened fire on them during a lengthy chase that ended in Baytown, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 9:50 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 10.

According to police, the chase started when Harris County deputies tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 10 at Uvalde Street. Police said the driver led deputies through Houston before getting back on the freeway and heading toward Baytown, where officers used spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Police said that once the vehicle was stopped, the driver began shooting at the deputies and officers. One Baytown police officer and three Harris County deputies returned fire and the man was hit in the lower extremities, police said.

The driver, who was identified only as a 25-year-old Houston man, was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. No officers or deputies were injured.

Police said the man faces charges of evading and aggravated assault on a public servant.

The shooting is under investigation.