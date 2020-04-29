This is where Houstonians said they plan to go first after Texas reopens

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 asked viewers on social media where they’d like to go first after Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order opens Texas, and the answers were, shall we say, varied among respondents.

Here are some of the answers we received on our post.

Becky Ruiz: Nowhere

Eric Folmer: The people who think we need to keep everything shut down or wear masks everywhere should head straight to a psychiatrist’s office and seek help.

Crystal Miller: Nope! No where.. didn’t like going out before all this and don’t like it now.. hate the outside world I am fine right where I am! Comfy and have everything I need..

Stephanie Cooper Garrett: Wish I could say the nail salon... but my go to now will be Mexican food!!!!!

Kim Poncik: Sally’s Beauty Supply to buy some hair color!

Julie Stull Sedelmyer: Our local restaurant pub for crawfish in their establishment instead of takeout! Praying all our local bars and restaurants will weather this with just a little while longer for the restaurants and mid May for the bars! Hang in their guys we are here for you!!

Andrea Esther-Smith: I’m staying home! Y’all can have it!

Ryan Patrick Kelly: I’ll watch the culling of the herd from the safety of my home.

Jarrod Bathgate: I will just sit back on my patio with my wife with a nice cold beer and wait till the experts tell me its safe.

Raul-Lisa Rodriguez: The liquor store! Thank God my wife told me 2 months ago they were closed. I’ve saved myself from all these nasty germs! Hallelujah!

Jennifer McCullough: Work. Working from home isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Kari Lynn: A Mexican restaurant patio. But going to wait a couple weeks.

Maria Ester: Wherever I can celebrate Saint Patrick, Cinco de Mayo and Mothers Day with very cool corona beers nachos and guacamole on the side 😉

Bradley Aaron Formanski: To hell is where...everybody I’m quarantined with is telling me that.

Brittani Aaron: Our neighborhood Mexican restaurant. I need some table side guacamole and sizzling fajitas!

