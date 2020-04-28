Big Rivers Waterpark announces new opening date, plans to hire 400, free passes for first responders and promises to follow CDC guidelines

NEW CANEY, Tx – Summer is still on at Big Rivers Waterpark, as announcements were made this week regarding a brand new opening date and free ticket giveaways for first responders and healthcare workers.

Owner Monty Galland took to Facebook Live to announce several changes and brand new attractions that are coming to the water park, some of which remain a surprise.

The new opening date? Memorial Day weekend, on May 25-27. They had to postpone their Spring Break opening date due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All waterpark attractions, including their petting zoo and dry-land attractions will be opening on Memorial Day weekend.

Galland said while they will be following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and sanitizing frequently touched items, it was proven that COVID-19 does not transmit through pool water.

Tickets are $39.99 online, $44.99 at the gate. Season passes are available, however, Galland said he will add four extra days to those passes.

The waterpark also announced that they will be hiring 400 employees for the summer season. You can visit their website to apply for either a full-time or part-time position.

Frontline worker? Enter for a free day pass!

If you or someone you know is a first responder, part of law enforcement or a healthcare worker, Big Rivers Waterpark will treat them to a day off at the waterpark through a ticket giveaway now until May 15.

Participants would have to tag someone who is a first responder or a healthcare worker on Facebook and not only will they win a day pass to the waterpark, but also the person tagging the frontline worker will get