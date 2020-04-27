Harris County residents react to mask order set to go into effect Monday

HOUSTON – The mask order in Houston and Harris County is set to go into effect in just a few hours. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed the mandate last week and will remain in place for 30 days.

"It took me a while to get used to it for it and be comfortable," said resident Nicole Dantzler. "It's kind of strange. It's behind your ears, but the longer you wear it, you get kind of use to wearing it."

Dantzler was out shopping with her best friend Sonya Jones, who believes wearing the mask if a small price to pay to stay safe.

"A lot of people don't want to buy into wearing a mask, because (coronavirus) hasn't touched them personally," Jones said.

The order mandates anyone over the age of 10 to wear some type of face-covering unless you’re exercising outside alone, alone in a separate indoor or outdoor space, eating, drinking, or driving. Anyone not willing to follow the rule could face up to a $1,000 citation.

"It's unconstitutional. When are we going to draw the line between communist Russia and being the United States of America," said Oakley, who refuses to wear a face covering.

Mayor Sylvester Turner was asked about the citation and how the city would enforce the order on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s about education and awareness. Instead of getting a citation, you’re going to get a lecture,” Turner said.

Turner added that the city has given out thousands of masks and will continue to do so throughout the week to make sure everyone has one.