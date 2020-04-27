3 men wanted for robbing business at gunpoint in Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Harris County.

Deputies said the incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 1 at around 9:50 p.m. when three unknown men robbed the victim in a business located in the 21400 block of Clay Road. During the incident, deputies said the suspects entered the business and approached the victim (one carrying a pistol).

Deputies said two of the suspects robbed the victim and ransacked the business, while the third suspect stayed at the door. The suspects fled the business on foot, with cash and merchandise, in an unknown direction of travel, deputies said. All three suspects are described as being in their early 20’s.

Crime Stoppers said they may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.