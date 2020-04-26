‘Share Your Blessings’ drive collects food, hygiene products in Sugar Land

HOUSTON – The Ismaili community hosted ‘Share Your Blessings’ drive to support those in need amid the COVID-19 crisis. The group collected about 20 pallets of food and hygiene items Saturday afternoon at the Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center in Sugar Land.

The group requested food items such as cereal, instant oatmeal, canned soup, canned meat, dry beans, and peanut butter. Hygiene items include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, hairbrushes, combs, and deodorant.

To maintain social distancing, volunteers wearing masks and gloves took donated items from cars or residents left items outside their vehicle for the volunteers to pick up.

Members of the Sugar Land city council and the Fort Bend Interfaith Community participated in the day of giving.

The collected items were donated to Fort Bend ISD, East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, and Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands.