Houston rapper Megan thee Stallion partnering with Fashion Nova on new clothing line

HOUSTON – Houston rapper and TSU student Megan thee Stallion revealed she is creating a line of jeans for women like herself.

The rising star announced on Instagram this week that she is partnering with Fashion Nova to make longer jeans to tall girls.

In a recent post, a fan asked the rapper what size jeans does she wear in Fashion Nova jeans. Megan thee Stallion replied that she wears an 11, but "it's a real gamble with the length."

Then, Megan revealed that she has a new project in the works with Fashion Nova, an American-based fast fashion retail brand. Over the last few years, the brand leveraged Instagram to build a massive following by partnering with models, celebrities, and regular customers.

“When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them to make longer jeans for us tall girls,” Megan thee Stallion said on Instagram.

In early 2018, Megan thee Stallion signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment, a Houston-based independent label owned by former baseball player Carl Crawford. She dropped her latest mixtape, Suga, in March.

Girls expressed their excitement on social media and shared that they have struggled for years to find jeans that match their physique.

“THANK YOU GOD!!! Finding long jeans is so hard,” one Instagram user said.