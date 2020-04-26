10 stores where you can buy a bike in Houston
As gyms and entertainment establishments are closed, more people are shopping for a new bike to workout or simply have an activity that will get them outdoors.
Many sporting stores and bike shops continue to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Several of them are offering curbside pickup or home delivery.
Here are 10 stores in Houston to shop from:
Academy
Multiple locations
Hours: Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Offering free curbside or in-store pickup for online orders
Bike Barn
Multiple locations
Hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.
Offering pickup and local delivery
Blue Line Bike Lab
1504 Yale St, Houston, TX
Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6p.m.
Shop in-store or order online and pickup in-store
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Multiple locations
Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
Offering curbside contactless pickup for online orders
EADO Bike Co.
912 Saint Charles Street, Suite Bike, Houston, TX
Hours: Open from noon - 6 p.m. daily, closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
Offering in-store pickup and home delivery for online orders
Kohl’s
Multiple locations
Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily
Offering curbside pickup and home delivery for online orders
Planetary Cycles
8715 W Loop S, Houston, TX
Hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.
Shop online, call ahead for in-store and curbside pickup
Walmart
Multiple locations
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily
Offering curbside pickup or home delivery for online orders
Target
Multiple locations
Hours: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily
Offering curbside pickup or home delivery for online orders
Urban Bicycle Gallery
801 Durham Dr, Houston, TX
Hours: Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sunday from noon - 4 p.m.
Call for curbside service (713) 863-0991
