85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

10 stores where you can buy a bike in Houston

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston, Bicycles, Bike, shopping, things to do
View from a bike
View from a bike (WDIV)

As gyms and entertainment establishments are closed, more people are shopping for a new bike to workout or simply have an activity that will get them outdoors.

Many sporting stores and bike shops continue to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several of them are offering curbside pickup or home delivery.

Here are 10 stores in Houston to shop from:

Academy

Multiple locations

Hours: Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Offering free curbside or in-store pickup for online orders

Bike Barn

Multiple locations

Hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.

Offering pickup and local delivery

Blue Line Bike Lab

1504 Yale St, Houston, TX

Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6p.m.

Shop in-store or order online and pickup in-store

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Multiple locations

Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Offering curbside contactless pickup for online orders

EADO Bike Co.

912 Saint Charles Street, Suite Bike, Houston, TX

Hours: Open from noon - 6 p.m. daily, closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

Offering in-store pickup and home delivery for online orders

Kohl’s

Multiple locations

Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily

Offering curbside pickup and home delivery for online orders

Planetary Cycles

8715 W Loop S, Houston, TX

Hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.

Shop online, call ahead for in-store and curbside pickup

Walmart

Multiple locations

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily

Offering curbside pickup or home delivery for online orders

Target

Multiple locations

Hours: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily

Offering curbside pickup or home delivery for online orders

Urban Bicycle Gallery

801 Durham Dr, Houston, TX

Hours: Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sunday from noon - 4 p.m.

Call for curbside service (713) 863-0991

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: