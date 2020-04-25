Houston to provide COVID-19 education to more than 300 local nursing homes

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department announced Friday the expansion of its efforts to support nursing homes, assisted living centers, and similar facilities against COVID-19. Officials with the department will visit more than 300 facilities in Houston and provide a comprehensive education and technology assistance.

“COVID-19 is an equal opportunity virus. (However), we know people with underlying conditions experience the worst outcomes,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference Friday. “It’s important to focus on vulnerable.”

Houston Fire Department trained 20 firefighters to assist with the visits. The training includes an assessment tool focusing on resident and employee screening and monitoring, personal protective equipment, infection control, environmental cleaning, and education.

According to the city, this is the latest step in ongoing outreach to vulnerable populations. Houston health officials previously worked with SouthEast Regional Advisory Council (SERAC) on a webinar, completed telephone assessments with nursing homes, and provided additional guidance upon request.

Here is Mayor Turner’s full press conference on Friday, April 24: