Ask 2: When can I get my teeth cleaned, again?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When can I get my teeth cleaned?

Answer: Possibly after May 8.

According to the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, “licensed dental professionals are required to postpone all procedures that are not medically necessary to diagnose or correct a serious medical condition of, or to preserve the life of, a patient who without timely performance of the procedure would be at risk for serious medical consequences or death.”

In March, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered dentists, as well as other health care professionals in Texas, to postpone all elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures until after 11:59 p.m. on April 21.

On April 17, he modified the order and extended the postponement through 11:59 p.m. on May 8.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.