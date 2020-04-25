A local bakery is trying to get Houston Food Bank 10,000 baguettes. Here’s how you can help them.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery is over halfway to achieving its goal of donating 10,000 baguettes to the Houston Food Bank.

The restaurant announced its 10k baguette challenge in April.

The challenge not only benefits those who rely on Houston Food Bank for meals, but also employees of Common Bond.

“We’re excited to get our bread team some additional hours to support their income during this trying time,” Common Bond wrote in a Facebook post.

The 10k baguette challenge is funded by monetary donations.

Houstonians can help by donating $3 online for each baguette to be sent to the Houston Food Bank.

As of April 23, more than 6,000 baguettes have been donated.