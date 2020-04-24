SUPPORT LOCAL: Twelve13 Collection owner launched her business to show her children they can be their own bosses

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Twelve13 Collection?

Twelve13 Collection is an online shop that offers unisex apparel and accessories. Its items are pro-faith, pro-woman, pro-black and all-around positive. What makes the shop unique is attention to detail and superior customer service. When customers choose Twelve13, the shops wants its appreciation and gratitude to be felt through each order which is given individualized care. “We prioritize your order and treat it as if it is the very first we have gotten,” owner Aariélle Doggett wrote to KPRC. “We are building customer loyalty by ensuring everything is satisfactory and consumers are happy with their purchase.” The shop partners with domestic vendors to offer the best quality products.

How did the business start?

“I launched Twelve13 Collection out of a desire to have more flexibility with my schedule and to show my children they can be their own bosses, live on their own terms and sign their own checks,” Doggett wrote. “As black people, we are born with a disadvantage.”

Doggett added that she aspires for financial independence and has a goal to create generational wealth so the playing field is more level and her family is afforded more opportunities to succeed.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping. Visit twelve13co.com to view its apparel and accessories.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.