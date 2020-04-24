Polk County family says they’re lucky to be alive after tornado destroys home

POLK COUNTY, TEXAS – Residents of the Canyon Park Subdivision were left trying to pick up the pieces after a tornado touched down and left a trail of destruction on Tuesday.

"I was scared to death. I was praying, thank God we’re blessed and unscathed,” Aryana Manning said.

Manning said she was home when the tornado hit.

“I went outside and spent a couple of minutes looking at the sky and I ran and grabbed my husband, grabbed my 2-year-old and hopped in the tub,” Manning said.

The twister’s brute strength was evident by the leveled homes, fallen trees and downed power lines.

Manning considers her family lucky to be alive after a tree split their mobile home in half.

“My mother-in-law said, ‘Is that a tornado siren?’ I said, ‘No that’s the tornado.’ It sounds like a siren or a train,” Manning said.

The Manning family said they aren’t sure what they’ll do next but will stay with family until they can figure it out.