Matagorda County beaches are now open. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Tx – As the weather warms up and summer is itching closer, Matagorda County officials reopened county beaches just in time.

In a Facebook post, officials said that all beach areas will open Friday along with surrounding businesses as long as they can operate on a “to-go” basis. Gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited and visitors must maintain social distancing.

The county also opened fishing piers and boat ramps for visitors to use. While public restrooms are closed, beach officials will be placing port-a-potties in some areas of the beaches.

As most of you know the beach will open at 8am tomorrow morning. The normal beach rules apply, so you can still camp and... Posted by Matagorda Beach on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Matagorda County is reminding residents that they are currently under a burn ban, thus prohibiting beach bonfires.