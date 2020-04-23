81ºF

This is what local leaders and politicians think about Harris County’s mandatory mask order

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Lina Hidalgo gives an update on coronavirus in Harris County.
Despite the possibility to face a fine up to $1,000, not everyone is on board with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s mandatory mask order.

In a news conference with Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday, Hidalgo announced that she will require county residents to wear a mask or face-covering when in public for the 30 days starting Monday, April 27.

The order outraged many Houstonians who believe the order is unconstitutional.

Some local leaders and politicians also disagree with the mandatory mask order.

After news surfaced that a mandatory mask order was expected to be issued in Harris County, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry wrote on Facebook that there will not be any such orders in Galveston County, citing “individual liberty and freedom.”

Here is how other local leaders and politicians reacted to the order:

