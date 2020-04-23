This is what local leaders and politicians think about Harris County’s mandatory mask order

Despite the possibility to face a fine up to $1,000, not everyone is on board with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s mandatory mask order.

In a news conference with Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday, Hidalgo announced that she will require county residents to wear a mask or face-covering when in public for the 30 days starting Monday, April 27.

The order outraged many Houstonians who believe the order is unconstitutional.

Some local leaders and politicians also disagree with the mandatory mask order.

After news surfaced that a mandatory mask order was expected to be issued in Harris County, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry wrote on Facebook that there will not be any such orders in Galveston County, citing “individual liberty and freedom.”

Here is how other local leaders and politicians reacted to the order:

On the same day they are moving to close $60M hospital because it wasn’t needed @LinaHidalgoTX orders mandatory masks in Harris Cnty — the ultimate government overreach. These kind of confused government policies fuel public anger — and rightfully so. https://t.co/TLgeG1TVFc — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) April 22, 2020

No. No. No.



Should guidelines for masks in confined spaces be emphatically promoted? Absolutely.



But we will NEVER support 180 days in jail or $1,000 fine for not wearing a mask.



Do not let commonsense guidelines lead to unjust tyranny.https://t.co/VZDceCHha6 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 22, 2020

I support @LinaHidalgoTX mask order, it is based on science and will help keep Harris County healthier and safer. #txlege #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PqAxgjTLXP — Garnet Coleman (@GFColeman) April 22, 2020