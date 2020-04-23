Surprise $1K bonuses given to Sugar Land car dealership employees

HOUSTON – A Sugar Land car dealership surprised all 153 of its employees with a $1,000 bonus this week.

Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land, a privately-owned business, paid employees -- from technicians to executive management -- an extra $1,000 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“Our employees are our company, the single most valuable asset we have,” said Ken Enders, owner and president of Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land. “My hope is that these bonuses will assist my employees and their families in some small way.”

The dealership opened in 2003.