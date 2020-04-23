Surprise $1K bonuses given to Sugar Land car dealership employees
HOUSTON – A Sugar Land car dealership surprised all 153 of its employees with a $1,000 bonus this week.
Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land, a privately-owned business, paid employees -- from technicians to executive management -- an extra $1,000 as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“Our employees are our company, the single most valuable asset we have,” said Ken Enders, owner and president of Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land. “My hope is that these bonuses will assist my employees and their families in some small way.”
The dealership opened in 2003.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.