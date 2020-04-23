HISD application process for pre-K enrollment has been adjusted. Here are the new dates.

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced its pre-K application process for the 2020-2021 school year has been extended due to the districtwide closures and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The application process will be available online or those who need paper applications are asked to call the HISD’s Office of School Choice at 713-556-6734 for assistance.

“We are making changes necessary to keep our youngest scholars and their families safe as they register for pre-K instruction during the COVID-19 crisis while pursuing our goal of providing equitable educational access to as many children as possible,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

The pre-K application will be processed in three phases. District officials said phase two of the pre-K application process is open for parents seeking full-day for their 3- and 4-year-old students at schools across the district for the 2020-2021 school year.

Here are HISD’s adjusted pre-K application dates and enrollment procedures:

PHASE 1

June 1 (previously May 1) – Parents who applied during Phase 1, which closed February 28, will receive an email and letter notifying them if their child has been offered a spot in a free, full-day pre-K 4 program in HISD.

June 15 – Parents who received June 1 notifications have a deadline of June 15 to go to the school that has offered their child a slot to verify their child’s TEA qualifications and enroll. If schools remain closed, online enrollment may be implemented.

Also, by this date, children requiring English as a Second Language testing must take the exam to enroll. If testing is not available at that time due to closure, the pre-K slot will be offered and labeled “qualified, pending” provided test completion takes place prior to enrollment.

PHASE 2

March 1 - August 24 – Parents can apply online for additional spots in HISD’s pre-K program until August 24.

June 16 – Parents whose children are TEA-eligible for free, full-day pre-K 4 and on a waitlist will be notified by individual campuses beginning June 16 about the status of their application.

PHASE 3

June 21 (previously June 1) – Parents who applied for pre-K 4 but whose children are not TEA-eligible for the free, full-day program will be notified on June 21 that they have the option of paying tuition to enroll their child at a school that has slots available.

Parents who applied for free pre-K 3 for their TEA-eligible children will receive notifications beginning June 21 about the status of their applications.

For more information about HISD’s pre-K process, visit ChooseHISD.com.